Is your child's summer camp still operating under Phase 2 of the reopening?

What several popular summer camps are doing this summer with the ongoing pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is heading into a modified version of phase 2 of the reopening plan. The state is also heading into summer. With many parents starting to head back to work many are wondering if their summer camps can still happen. So we reached out to some popular summer camps in the area to see if they were still running. Here is what we found.

YMCA Camp Weaver says it’s planning to run a modified version of their camp, but they’re ultimately looking for guidance from the Center for Disease Control, state leaders, and the American Camp Association. Regardless, they plan to offer virtual programming.

Drop N Play is still offering modified summer camp. Sessions will be from Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. starting June 8th. The camp says it will provide a variety of safety measures and precautions.

The Girl Scouts will offer a mostly virtual camp experience for its Keyauewee Program Center location.

St. Pius X officials say the church will offer virtual summer camp in June. Starting June 29th they’re planning to begin a modified but more traditional approach to summer camp with safety precautions.