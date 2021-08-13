Summer Parks Concert Series continues at Tanglewood Park Sunday

The concert is presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Get ready for an evening of salsa dancing and live music.

The 6th Annual Summer Parks Concert Series continues on August 15 in Forsyth County.

West End Mambo will perform at 5 p.m. at Tanglewood Park.

The concert is presented by Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.

Chase Law, President, and CEO of the Arts Council said this season is focused on the revitalization of the community.

‘It’s really been on refocusing the sector and getting our artist back to work and bringing the community together and now that we’re open and things are happening on a regular basis, we’re really focused on the revitalization of this community and the arts can really play a huge role in that,” Law explained.

The featured community partner for this event is Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County.

The featured Arts Partner is the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.

The five concerts in the series will take place at Tanglewood Park and Triad Park.

“Folks are ready to get out, they’re ready to enjoy each other, they’re ready to get outside and really enjoy some great music and just have a great time,” Law said.

Gates open at 4 p.m.

The concert and parking are free.

Two additional concerts will take place at 5 p.m. on the following dates:

August 29: The Plaids at Tanglewood Park