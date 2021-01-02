Some of you at home would argue that Super Bowl Sunday is more about the food than football. One Triad food truck is hitting the road to Tampa and Super Bowl LV.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — What started as a way for Otis Battles and his family to remember their late grandmother, has turned into much more.

The Miss Johnnie Mae's Food Truck is on its way to Tampa Bay, Florida to be apart of Super Bowl LV.

"We were supposed to do the inauguration in Washington DC. We ended up not doing it because it was all virtual and it wasn't safe to go. Once you get to the pool of names for that, you're basically set for any big thing that's coming up. And so when we got the news we were selected to go to the Super Bowl it was just amazing. It was a no brainer, yes, let's go. We're going to Tampa."

Miss Johnnie Mae's serves Soul, Caribbean, Cajun Fusion food and plans on kicking it up a notch down in Tampa.

Otis is making sure that he isn't the only Triad business that is represented in Tampa. He is also taking baked goods from the Archdale Bakery, as well as products from other local vendors.