Recidivism reduction program to celebrate 'SUPER' graduates on Thursday

The SUPER program will celebrate men and women who have recovered from mental illnesses and substance abuse.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Stepping Up Process to End Recidivism (SUPER) program will have a graduation ceremony for men and women in the criminal justice system. The ceremony will be held Thursday at the Forsyth County Government Center's fourth floor multipurpose room.

The SUPER program supports those in jail struggling with mental illnesses and substance abuse once they are released.

They will celebrate graduates who have been in recovery and out of jail for at least a year.

Graduates will wear capes as they walk down the aisle to go with the "super" theme.