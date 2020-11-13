Tanglewood Festival of Lights postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Tanglewood Festival of Lights has been postponed, festival officials announced Friday morning.
Water levels on the road where the festival is held are too high from this week's flooding for people to pass through.
The popular drive-through light show will now be postponed until Monday, Nov. 16 instead of opening on Friday, Nov. 13, festival officials said.
Any questions about the festival should be directed to Forsyth County's Marketing and Events coordinator at 336-703-6408