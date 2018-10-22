HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) - The legacy of a Triad school teacher who died from breast cancer is far-reaching still helping students every day.

Allen Jay teacher Meghan White was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2016, she later died in September but her memory lives on for many students and educators at her school.

White was named one of five winners of the Rack Room Shoes Real Teacher of the Year Contest, a national competition among select teachers nominated for their work in the classroom and community. White's dedication to the teaching helped the school get a $10,000 computer lab grant as part of the winnings.

Her family attended an assembly at the school Monday where they accepted the award on her behalf. The family will also get 'free shoes for a year' from Rack Room.

"Meghan was passionate about teaching, learning and serving all students," said Carla Flores-Ballesteros, Principal of Allen Jay Elementary School.

"She was dedicated and loved what she did. We were very fortunate to have her at Allen Jay for many years. Meghan always wanted to help others and this is no exception. This gift that we are receiving in Meghan's name is a beautiful gift she left us to continue serving all students at Allen Jay.”

The money will be used at the school's discretion to upgrade technology and enhance learning.

