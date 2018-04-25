GREENSBORO - We couldn't do it without your help! Thank you for donating to #2Cares Tornado Relief Effort.

We were amazed by all the generous hearts so willing to donate to help neighbors in our community.

The 12-hour tornado relief donation drive helped to fill eight trucks full of supplies for tornado survivors.

People donated money, building supplies, baby items, food items, school supplies, household products and so much more!

We also raised more than $6,700 for the United Way thanks to your generous donations.

Thank for coming out to the Friendly Center in Greensboro to donate.

If you can't make it Friday, you can also drop off donations at these locations (hours subject to change):

East Market Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1804 E Market St, Greensboro

New Light Baptist Church at 1105 Willow Rd, Greensboro (7:30 am – 9 pm)

New Jerusalem Cathedral at 1606 Phillips Ave., Greensboro (24 hours)

Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro (8 am – 7 pm)

Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 1417 Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro (10 am - 4 pm)

For donating money, you can give to United Way, our #2Cares partner.

WFMY News 2 started #2Cares the day after the EF-2 tornado passed through parts of Guilford and Rockingham counties to rally the community together. Tuesday and Thursday telethons during the early evening news raised $106,850 for tornado relief.

Many organizations have asked for volunteers with trucks to help transport supplies into the affected areas. Many people lost their cars during the tornado and are unable to leave their homes to get food or supplies. Also, some of the contracting materials are too heavy to carry by hand back to their homes.

If you or your organization would like to participate in #2Cares, please contact Bob Kim - WFMY News 2 - at bkim@wfmy.com. If you make a donation of any kind, please let us know so we can recognize you as a part in #2Cares.

