The City of Greensboro hosting job fair on Tuesday

The fair will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4.

With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions.

No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing people to apply and interview at the fair.

They will also be hiring on the spot, so you could walk out of the fair with a new job.

NCWorks representatives will also be there to help with the interview process.