Join the Greensboro Police Department on National Night Out

GREENSBORO, N.C. — National Night Out (NNO) is held annually on the first Tuesday in August.
Neighborhood leaders and groups began registering event sites for their communities and the City of Greensboro has approximately 125 sites where residents, public safety, and elected officials will participate.
Sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department (GPD), NNO involves local police officers, firefighters, and elected officials, all of whom are able to connect with residents at their various cookouts and block parties.
GPD has received more than 20 national awards from the National Association of Town Watch based on community participation for NNO.
This level of police-community engagement and partnership would not be possible without the support of the residents of Greensboro.
Public Site List
Vershire Ave Playground
4002 Vershire Ave - 6:30-8 p.m.
McCulloch Street Park
301 E. McCulloch Street - 6 p.m.
Benbow Park
South Side Blvd. - 6 p.m.
Dorothy Brown Park
701 Dorothy Brown Street - 4-7 p.m.
Barber Park Event Center
Barber Park Drive - 6-7:45 p.m.
Sternberger Park
715 Summit Ave - 6-8 p.m.
Eastside Community Center
429 Gillispie Street 6-8 p.m.
Steelman Park
925 highland Ave - 5-8 p.m.
Park at Yale Street
Yale Street - 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Idlewood/Latham Park
811 West Wendover Ave - 6-8 p.m.
LPNA National Night Out
Lindley Park Recreation Center Park Terrace - 6-7 p.m.
Nealtown Park
805 Nealtown Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 - 4:30-6 p.m.
Windsor Center
1601 East Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27401 - 6-8:30 p.m.
Park Area
3600 block Starmount Dr. - 6-8 p.m.
Peterson avenue
Peterson Avenue 6-8 p.m.
Daniel Park
410 Mimosa Drive - 6:30-8 p.m.
AT&T
816 Friendly Center Rd - 12-2 p.m.
Guilford Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
5904 West Market - 6-7:30 p.m.
Guilford Baptist Church
5904 Market St. Greensboro, NC 27509 - 6-7:30 p.m.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
408 MLK Drive - 5-8 p.m.
Refuel Station
2410 East Market Street - 6-8 p.m.
St. John UMC
1304 Merrit Drive - 6:30-8 p.m.
