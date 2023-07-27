Join the Greensboro Police Department on National Night Out

National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — National Night Out (NNO) is held annually on the first Tuesday in August.

Neighborhood leaders and groups began registering event sites for their communities and the City of Greensboro has approximately 125 sites where residents, public safety, and elected officials will participate.

Sponsored by the Greensboro Police Department (GPD), NNO involves local police officers, firefighters, and elected officials, all of whom are able to connect with residents at their various cookouts and block parties.

GPD has received more than 20 national awards from the National Association of Town Watch based on community participation for NNO.

This level of police-community engagement and partnership would not be possible without the support of the residents of Greensboro.

Public Site List

Vershire Ave Playground

4002 Vershire Ave - 6:30-8 p.m.

McCulloch Street Park

301 E. McCulloch Street - 6 p.m.

Benbow Park

South Side Blvd. - 6 p.m.

Dorothy Brown Park

701 Dorothy Brown Street - 4-7 p.m.

Barber Park Event Center

Barber Park Drive - 6-7:45 p.m.

Sternberger Park

715 Summit Ave - 6-8 p.m.

Eastside Community Center

429 Gillispie Street 6-8 p.m.

Steelman Park

925 highland Ave - 5-8 p.m.

Park at Yale Street

Yale Street - 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Idlewood/Latham Park

811 West Wendover Ave - 6-8 p.m.

LPNA National Night Out

Lindley Park Recreation Center Park Terrace - 6-7 p.m.

Nealtown Park

805 Nealtown Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 - 4:30-6 p.m.

Windsor Center

1601 East Gate City Blvd Greensboro, NC 27401 - 6-8:30 p.m.

Park Area

3600 block Starmount Dr. - 6-8 p.m.

Peterson avenue

Peterson Avenue 6-8 p.m.

Daniel Park

410 Mimosa Drive - 6:30-8 p.m.

AT&T

816 Friendly Center Rd - 12-2 p.m.

Guilford Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

5904 West Market - 6-7:30 p.m.

Guilford Baptist Church

5904 Market St. Greensboro, NC 27509 - 6-7:30 p.m.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

408 MLK Drive - 5-8 p.m.

Refuel Station

2410 East Market Street - 6-8 p.m.

St. John UMC

1304 Merrit Drive - 6:30-8 p.m.

