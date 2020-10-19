The Shepherd's House is just shy of their fundraising goal to build a new facility and re-build lives

After 17 years in a small house, the non-profit has broken ground on a larger facility to help almost triple the number of people in crisis in Surry County.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The Shepherd's House in Mount Airy opened their doors to people in crisis in 2003. Now, seventeen years later, they've outgrown their four-bedroom, two-bathroom house and have broken ground on a new facility.

"We’re building the new shelter because over the last five years that I’ve been there we have turned away over 2,500 people do the lack of space in Surry County," executive director, Mary Bowles said.

The new building can house 48 people while the current location can only accommodate 18. It will include family rooms, classrooms, private offices for case workers and a large dining area that can be used to take in people on cold nights.

Last year 86% of the people that The Shepherd's House helped graduated, meaning they found a job and stable housing among other things. Board member Traci George says that's a direct reflection of the community.

"We are successful because our entire community has jumped in and supported us from day one," George said. "We are thankful to be able to get this house started and are open to any and all donors who are willing to support these efforts."

They are just $400,000 shy of a $2 million goal to complete the new shelter. The Shepherd's House hopes to be done raising money by the end of 2020 and have the new facility built by Spring 2021.

"As of last week we have poured the footers so the ground has been broken officially," George said. "Of course the rain slowed us up a little bit however that construction is underway and our goal weather permitting and all of that we’d love to have it under roof by mid spring of 2021."

Both Bowles and George said none of this would be possibility without their 25-member board, building manager, Mike Bowman, and everyone who has donated.