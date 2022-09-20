Tanger Center celebrates inaugural year

The venue has put on shows such as Wicked, The Lion King, Hamilton, Mean Girls, and many more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts celebrated it's one year anniversary and it's record setting inaugural Broadway season with a luncheon Tuesday in the venue's Joseph S. Koury Family Grand View Room.

In its first year, the Tanger Center hosted 431,092 patrons, 221 events and performances and 89 sold-out shows, as well as a record-setting selling 17,414 Broadway season tickets for its inaugural season, setting an industry record for the venue.

The $94M Tanger Center opened on Sept. 2, 2021 with a concert by Greensboro native and Grammy Award winning musician Rhiannon Giddens.

The versatility of the 3,023-seat venue has attracted wide range of live entertainment events including touring Broadway productions, concerts, comedy shows, Guilford College’s Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, Greensboro Opera and all types of family entertainment

Speakers at Tuesday's event included Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Professional Facilities Management (Broadway partner) President Lynn Singleton, Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director, Matt Brown and First Bank Regional Executive, John Vestal.

“In just one year, the Tanger Center has made an enormous impact on the City of Greensboro,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan, said. “The state-of-art-venue has brought us such a diverse lineup of live entertainments events, electrified downtown Greensboro and generated millions in economic impact for our region.”

The event previewed the 2022-23 First Bank Broadway season that kicks off with ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ which hits the Tanger Center stage for eight performances, October 25-30.

The @TangerCenter is celebrating its one year anniversary! Hundreds of thousands have now visited the Tanger Center to see Sting, Patti LaBelle, Wicked, The Lion King, Hamilton, Mean Girls and more! pic.twitter.com/1eoLSM3Di4 — City of Greensboro (@greensborocity) September 20, 2022