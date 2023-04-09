Labor Day in the Triad

It's a great day to get out and celebrate the holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you decide to stay in town for Labor Day, there's still plenty to do in the Triad.

You can head to Summerfield Farms to go on wagon rides and enjoy live music and axe throwing.

In Winston-Salem, there are several scavenger hunts with wacky walks.

It's a great day to get out and enjoy the holiday, but do you know the history of Labor Day? You might be surprised to know the holiday's roots go back more than 100 years.

Labor Day has been a national holiday since 1894 when President Grover Cleveland signed the law that Congress passed designating the first Monday in September as a holiday for workers. Labor unions pressed and activists sacrificed to gain recognition of both the contributions and the mistreatment of workers at the time.

