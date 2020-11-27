Charlotte therapist shares tips on how to manage holiday stress amid pandemic

Deona Frierson, who has been a therapist for 14 years, is reminding people to keep a glass-half-full attitude when possible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Between parties, shopping, family time and gift swapping, the coronavirus pandemic is causing stress and anxiety overload.

“With the global pandemic, 2020 has been a lot,” Charlotte therapist, Deona Frierson said.

“Acknowledging how you’re feeling in your emotions," Frierson said.

To start, Frierson suggests checking in with yourself before others.

“Recognizing what’s going on with our bodies, what’s going on with us emotionally, what’s going on with us maybe physically," Frierson said.

Next. Establish boundaries. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, many are neglecting holiday traditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Frierson said do not t feel discouraged to say no.

“It’s okay to say no, it’s okay to say right now is not a good time, I’m worried about being exposed to Covid," Frierson said.

If you need help, ask.

“I believe many of us are struggling right now and just having someone, whether they are an expert or just have a different perspective or are able to hear you I think now is the perfect time if you’re reaching out for counseling for therapy," Frierson said.

Lastly. Breathe. As the year comes to a close remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint.