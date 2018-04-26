GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A local plumbing business that has been doing a lot of volunteer work to help tornado survivors just got hit with some bad luck.

Someone stole a work trailer carrying an excavation bucket from Go Green Plumbing sometime Tuesday night.

An employee shared surveillance photos that show a man hooking up the trailer to his pickup truck and driving away.

PHOTOS: Work Trailer Stolen From Business Helping Tornado Victims

Work Trailer Stolen From Business That Helped Tornado Victims Go Green Plumbing says their work trailer carrying a bucket for excavations was stolen. Surveillance footage captured the thief hooking up the trailer to his truck and driving away. 01 / 12 Go Green Plumbing says their work trailer carrying a bucket for excavations was stolen. Surveillance footage captured the thief hooking up the trailer to his truck and driving away. 01 / 12

After the tornado, the local business brought food, water, and supplies to people in need. One of their plumbers spent hours doing work for many homeowners free of charge, including a woman whose husband has stage four cancer.

Despite the loss, owners of Go Green Plumbing Pete and Alicia Green, say it won't stop them from helping their community. The Greens say they are asking folks for nominations for homeowners who were impacted by the tornado and need plumbing work done. Go Green Plumbing will pick one nominee every month to do the work free of charge! The Greens say people can submit their nominations by going to the contact form on their website.

Go Green Plumbing says it is offering a Visa gift card as a reward in the case of their stolen trailer.

Greensboro Police say anyone with information about the suspect and stolen trailer should call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2018 WFMY