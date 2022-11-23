Google spotlights Guilford county Black Owned business

The owner of 'A Little Love Seasoning' says he was honored when the company says his product would be featured.

WHITSETT, N.C. — Owner of "A little love" seasoning Hepston Henry has his family to thank for his love of food.

"It really started from my childhood this is my parents' recipes my mom is from Saint Croix and my dad is from Jamaica and so we use these growing up all the time," Henry said.

Henry started the business about four and a half years ago. He says he started off with the all-purpose seasoning and branched out to make others

When he got the call that google wanted to feature his seasonings, he said he couldn't believe it.

"It's a privilege it was actually shocking when they first reached out to me, I was like how do these people even know who I am," Henry said.

The google music video features artists Ludacris and Flo Milli.

It allows whoever's watching to also shop. While stressing the importance of buying black.

"Black owned businesses like I said, we've been historically underfunded and overlooked. Right now, is definitely the time to pour back into that community so we can be even in the economic playing field," Henry said.

With Black Friday coming up henry not only urges folks to shop at minority owned businesses, but to also shop local.

"Most businesses this is their livelihood this is how they pay bills this is how they take care of everything in life," Henry said.

Henry says he's fully restocking his website for Black Friday to be ready for shoppers.