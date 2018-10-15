EDEN, N.C. (WFMY)--Many of the hardworking power crews traveled from out of state to help restore power in the Triad.

"They leave their families behind to come work 16 hour days. You know, they're the true heroes of these types of events," said Chris Royster, Area Manger for Sumpter Utilities Inc.

That's why several Rockingham County churches came together to give these lineman a place to sleep and warm meals.

"Incredibly uplifting to see the members of the churches come together, not just in one location, but in three different towns, trying to help us out," said Royster.

Amanda Carter came up with the idea when she found out many of the linemen were sleeping in their cars and hadn't been home since Hurricane Florence.

"One of the guys said that they had been gone for five weeks on the road, working. His wife had just had a baby a week before and he hadn't even been home to see the baby. They were sleeping on cots in an empty trailer and it's been pretty cold," said Carter.

Pleasant View Baptist Church is one of the churches providing shelter. Pastor Luke Money said, "They are doing a dangerous job already and if they're not getting proper sleep and not getting proper nutrition and all that, it could result in somebody getting harmed or possibly even killed and so we wanted to help cut down on that."

The churches plan to shelter and feed the linemen as long as they're in town.

