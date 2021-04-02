Two Wake Forest Baptist doctors have been friends for 20 plus years. Every year, their group of friends watch the Super Bowl together. This year, plans changed.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — What started as a way for 10 friends to keep in touch, has turned into a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Dr. Manoj Pariyadith and Dr. Jenn Hannum met when they were resident students 20 plus years ago. They are two of 10 medical friends that come together every year for the Super Bowl.

"Every year we choose a different city, We usually try to rent a house so we can maximize the amount of time we are spending together. Because we are essentially a family." Dr. Hannum has not missed a single one of these gatherings in it's 10 year history

Well this year, all 10 friends will be at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV.

The NFL has designated 7,500 tickets for vaccinated health care workers from all across the nation.