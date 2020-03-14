GREENSBORO, N.C. — "Clorox wipes and paper towels and toilet paper," said Misty Brown.

"For us we've been using hand sanitizer," said Sarah Hobbs.

Call them moms on a mission.

While some families are stocking up on supplies because of the coronavirus, others are taking matters into their own hands, like Misty Brown from Davidson County.

"We really wanted to help people that can't run to the grocery store and stock up for two weeks. People who aren't really sure how they're going to give their kids breakfast or lunch if school closes," she said.

Brown and other moms took to Facebook to help. The Triad Stay-at-Home Moms and Working Moms Facebook group was the perfect place to start.

"I grew up in a family where we weren't always sure where our next meal was coming from," said Brown, "You have people who struggle feeding their family already and they're going to struggle with that, even more, trying to figure out how to pay their bills and it really hit close to home."

Brenda Flores of Greensboro is another mom stepping up to the plate.

"I've offered child care services because I know that everything is closing down," she said.

All this, coming at a time when some need it most.

"We need to stick together as a community when it's pretty important right now," said Flores.

