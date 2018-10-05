Thousands of teachers across North Carolina are getting ready to leave their classrooms on May 16 and rally in Raleigh. But one man is preparing to take on the job for the first time. Lexington Fire Chief Phillip Hartley us switching gears from the public safety field and at 51 years old starting a career as a teacher.

Chief Hartley celebrated 30 years with the department on Wednesday. He'll retire at the end of May and this fall he'll begin teaching at Lexington Senior High School, creating a new generation of public servants.

"Honestly, I've learned something new every day. If you come into work with that kind of attitude and that kind of approach then 30 years just seems like nothing," he said.

After three decades with the Lexington Fire Department and eight years as chief, he estimates he's personally responded to 12,000.

"There's a lot of things that remind you of calls you wish you could forget and a lot of things that remind you of all the good times, as well," he said looking over his gear which emits the strong smell of smoke.

Beginning in the fall, Hartley will teach a new public safety class at Lexington High School. It will show students what it's really like to work as a firefighter, EMT and police officer. Hartley approached administrator Nicole Piggott about developing the course.

"We are beyond lucky. We are blessed. We know that our students will be absolutely blessed for him coming and working with them," she said.

"You can have a very rewarding and good career in public safety, plus you'll have a vested interest because this is your community that you're protecting," Hartley said of what he wants to teach the students.

But Hartley says he's aware of the struggles teachers face. His wife has worked as a kindergarten teacher for 25 years. He says he supports the so-called 'Rally in Raleigh' on May 16 and is behind teachers 100 percent.

"Teachers are undervalued in my opinion, because they play such an important part in kids' lives. I know if it wasn't because of the high school teachers I had or the coaches, I wouldn't be here where I'm at today," he told us.

Happy and fulfilled in the firehouse, but ready to start a new chapter in the classroom.

