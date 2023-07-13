Triad Goodwill launches Free Book Friday for kids

Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce the launch of Free Book Friday!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is out, and Triad Goodwill is here to help your kids find their new favorite book this summer!

Beginning Friday, July 21, children ages 18 and under can select one free book from their favorite Triad Goodwill store each Friday.

The initiative will run from July 21 until Friday, August 25.

"We're really excited to offer this new program to children in our community. We've never done anything like this," Celeste MacMurdo said.

MacMurdo serves as the executive vice president of operations for Triad Goodwill.

"Parents and caregivers are always looking for new things to keep their kids entertained in the summer, so we're hoping they can find a new book, enjoy it, and donate it back to us for someone else to discover," she added.

Children must be present to get a free book, and are limited to one book per child, once a day.

For specific details on the program and to find your closest Triad Goodwill to shop or donate, visit their website.

