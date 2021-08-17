Triad group providing free covid-19 tests and school supplies for students

To help students and staff with a safe return to school, the “I AM” Foundation is hosting a Back to School Safely Event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As thousands of Triad students head back to school next week, coronavirus safety is top of mind for many parents.

To help students and staff with a safe return, the “I AM” Foundation is hosting a Back to School Safely Event.

“I AM” Foundation is dedicated to bringing awareness and access to local resources for mental health.

On August 21 the group will provide free covid-19 testing and back to school supplies for Triad area students at Barber Park in Greensboro.

Co-Founder Shannell Lucas said the goal is to get as many people tested as possible.

“It’s just to prepare the environment, prepare the community, because you never know if you are carrying it, If you had it, you just want to get the awareness out and because these are our precious kids going back to school, we want to make sure they are safe and we are not harming anybody,” Lucas explained.

Those tested will get same-day results as well as a wristband for free food.

“I AM “Foundation will also hand out face masks and hand sanitizer.

Lucas said there will be food trucks, vendors, and games for the kids.

“Even though we are in a critical time, it’s ok to have some type of fun, some type of relaxation and we wanted to provide that,” Lucas said.

“Let it be in a safe environment. That you can enjoy yourself, have some type of relaxation as well as practice safety precautions.”

Lucas said testing is available for anyone who attends.