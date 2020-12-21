Payton Page has already signed his letter of intent to attend Clemson and will enroll early.

Payton Page is a 4 star Defensive Tackle for the Dudley High school football team. For the last 3 years he has been a dominate force in North Carolina high school football, and he's racked up quiet the list of scholarship offers along the way.

Payton plays football for Dudley, but transferred academically to the Middle College on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Standing at a whopping 6 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing in right around 340 pounds, Payton recently signed his national letter of intent to play at Clemson University.

Although his athletic talents me be grand, his achievements off the field are even grander.

Most folks that know Payton off the field, have a hard time believing that the same kindhearted kid from the hallways of North Carolina A&T's Middle College, is the one dominating kids in the trenches.

According to Travis Seegars, Principal of the Middle College at A&T, watching Payton on the field is kind of like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. "Imma be honest with you, the first time I saw him play compared to the young man I see everyday in the building is almost two different people."

Seegars goes on to mention how Payton leads by example in the classroom, in the hallways with his peers, and on the football field as well.

In a year filled with setbacks and delays, high school football in North Carolina was not exempt from feeling the wrath of Covid-19. The North Carolina Athletic Association made the decision to push the 2020 football season back to Spring of 2021.

Most are elated there will even be a season at all, but unfortunately for Payton, there will be no senior season.

Page chose to be an early academic enrollee at Clemson in the spring, therefore foregoing his senior season at Dudley.

"That was a really hard decision for me because, I didn't really tell all my boys at Dudley that I was leaving early yet. ... I only told coach Davis".

Even this was one of the hardest decisions of Payton's life, he knows it's what's best for him to be successful at the next level.

"I really want to go early so I can get ahead on my schoolwork, and knock out some of these harder classes. So when it's time to focus on football, I can do that."

Page is expected to be an instant impact player in the upcoming 2021 season for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.