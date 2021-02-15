If you live near Westridge road, your power has probably been out since Saturday night. Duke Energy crews have been working tirelessly to restore power to the area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a wet and icy weekend. The Triad has been left with thousands still without power and plenty of loose branches and down powerlines to clean up.

Crews have been out all across the Triad since Saturday trying to do the best they can to return us back to normalcy.

Westridge Rd near Joseph Bryan Boulevard was on the areas hit the hardest by power outages and downed trees.

Terry Jordan has lived in Northwest Greensboro for about 25 years. Although this isn't the first storm he's seen in the area, it is one of the worst he can remember.

"Certainly there's always somebody that has worse issues. Being without power, we take it for granted when we have it, but when we lose it, it can be an inconvenience"