GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lonnie Cathey, 70, is living proof that exercise can benefit all areas of his life. He enjoys international travel and activities with wife and grandchildren. He performs on stage in the Fred Astaire ballroom dance showcases at the Carolina Theatre. Since beginning his fitness journey, Cathey has lost 30 pounds, participated in several marathons and achieved his first-degree black belt in martial arts. He volunteers within his community and is always at the front of his SilverSneakers class. He not only lives his life to the fullest, he encourages those around him to do the same.

SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health is the nation’s leading community fitness program for older Americans. Cathey is nominated for the Richard L. Swanson Inspiration Award and he needs the Triad's help to win it!

You have until Monday to cast your vote for him. You can find the link to vote here.