Gary Hall spent close to a week in the hospital. Now, he’s thanking those who helped him fight for his life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know during the last year plus there's been a heavy burden placed on health care workers worldwide. Our area hospitals are no exception, and we spoke with one Triad man who wants to share his praises for our local health care professionals.

Gary Hall spent close to a week at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro battling acute respiratory failure.

Now Home, Gary wants to make sure he's able to thank everyone who played a part in his recovery after a fight for his life.

"They were absolutely the best, the employees, the staff, the facilities were the absolute best that you could hope for" said Hall.