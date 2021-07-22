GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know during the last year plus there's been a heavy burden placed on health care workers worldwide. Our area hospitals are no exception, and we spoke with one Triad man who wants to share his praises for our local health care professionals.
Gary Hall spent close to a week at Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro battling acute respiratory failure.
Now Home, Gary wants to make sure he's able to thank everyone who played a part in his recovery after a fight for his life.
"They were absolutely the best, the employees, the staff, the facilities were the absolute best that you could hope for" said Hall.
After spending several days in the emergency room, heavily sedated. Things began to turn around for Gary. He credits everyone who he interacted with at Wesley Long for his recovery.