'Race Against Drugs' | Father starts racing event to honor late son and raise awareness of drug abuse

The event's goal is to raise awareness about drug overdoses in the community.

SOPHIA, N.C. — A former race car driver is putting together "Race Against Drugs" in honor of his son who died of a drug overdose earlier this year.

Mike Loomis is partnering with the Caraway Speedway for the "Race against Drugs" event. His goal is to raise awareness about the ongoing problem in the community.

Loomis lost his son to an overdose and wanted to host the event in honor of his son. He partnered with the Speedway, Davidson Medical Ministries, and DayMark Recovery.

"It started April 22, 2022 when I got the call from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office that they got my son," said Loomis. "I hope this will remember James. People will know my son and know what he went through and how he passed. They don't need to go through this"

He has received support from local businesses to provide gift cards to the winners. There will also be a raffle to raise funds at the event.

"I just got into the kick where I'm tired of seeing kids dying of these drugs," Loomis said. "I've been working on this since Madison, Alabama. I woke up at four in the morning, I said I have a dream and we're going to put it together and I named it 'Race Against Drugs.'