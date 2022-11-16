Triad employers working to retain and hire workers

GCS and the Burlington Police Department have new benefits or sign-on bonuses to attract new employees.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's about creating a culture where people want to work.

That's the goal of the Burlington Police Department as they work to hire and retain officers.

Burlington city council approved new benefits for officers, including paid parental leave, additional sick leave, and nearly a $9,000 pay raise.

"We knew we had an issue. We know they work under strained conditions and we worked hard with the council to create an environment where they would want to continue to work," [ insert name] said.

The department has about 40 vacant positions they need to fill.

It hopes the new benefits will help them recruit and retain the officers who are already on the force.

"As for retention, it's about [do] you recognize the needs of your employees? Are you willing to have conversations with them about meeting them in challenging circumstances and especially around policing it's about wellness and health?" [ insert name] questioned.

Another industry looking for workers?

Education.

Over at Guilford County Schools, they're looking to fill nearly 70 teacher assistant openings.

"We do have great benefits to add with Guilford county schools. We believe that it's a great place to work. Those are two things we want to press upon in order to retain good employees and to attract them as well," [ insert name] added.

The district held an on-the-spot hiring fair for teacher assistant positions Wednesday.

Some of those positions have sign-on bonuses of up to $1,800 and retention bonuses.

Some were offered roles that same day.