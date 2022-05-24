High Point Parks & Rec looking to hire lifeguards for this summer season

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many of our local public pools are just days away from opening. For example, on Saturday, Bolton Pool in Winston-Salem will be among the many local pools that will open this Memorial Day Weekend.

City Pools in Greensboro and High Point open up this Memorial Day Weekend, but unfortunately for those of you in High Point, there is one less place to swim this summer.

Today, we spoke with Colten Marble. He's the special facilities manager for the City of High Point's Parks & Rec department. He let us what's the status of the city's pools.

"Washington Terrace pool is open to the public, for the full summer. The pool at High Point City Lake will not open this weekend due to construction. So Washington Terrace Pool will be our focus from an aquatics standpoint... The weather doesn't look like it today, but pool season is here. We've got the water treated, maintenance is here painting. We're just about all ready to go."

We also spoke with the City of Greensboro off-camera today, and they told me, that all their pools are ready to go.

The last couple of summers Greensboro told me they were struggling staffing the pools, but this isn't an issue this year. However, in High Point, there's a different story.