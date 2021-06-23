Volunteers return to the Triad building new ramps

Last year, Ramp-a-Thon projects did not happen due to the pandemic. This year volunteers and buildings ramps outside six Triad homes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volunteer work paused during the pandemic is back in full swing in the Triad.

This week, hundreds of young volunteers are working to make life easier, by building and install new ramps.

The 13th Annual Ramp-a-thon event is underway, with crews building ramps at six Triad homes.

Linda Williams is just one of the homeowners who will be a recipient of the volunteers hard work.

Williams is 71 years old, lives alone and is confined to a wheelchair and the new ramp will make entering and exiting her home much easier and safer.

Another volunteer group spent time at Mr. Gardner's home in Greensboro.

He is a retired veteran with mobility issues. With the help of a new ramp, he will be able to get to the doctor and see friends and family easier.

One of the volunteers at the site, Giancarlo Maue said the experience has been eye-opening.

"We have talked to a few residents at the house and they are super grateful. They keep saying “be safe” and “thank you so much” and I am just hoping we could leave a lasting impression that this wasn’t us but rather god’s strength that brought us here and built this ramp for them," said Maue.

More than 70 young adult volunteers from Catholic Heart Work Group are part of a larger group of more than 230 youth serving nonprofits across Guilford County this week.

Additional volunteers are being provided by Greensboro’s Christ United Methodist Church.