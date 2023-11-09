Triad residents reflect on 9/11

Some people were students at the time, others were traveling, some even teaching

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In rememberance of 9/11 WFMY News 2 stopped by LaBeur park to ask people what were they doing on September 11th, 2001.



"My boyfriend and I were on a truck ride, an 18 wheeler for his business. We heard over the radio and we pulled over in North Carolina," Sandra Abato said.

She says it still makes her emotional when she thinks about the nearly 3,000 people who died when hijacked planes crashed into the twin towers in New York , The Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.



Aaron Frierson tells us he was in grade school in Pennsylvania at the time of the attack. "They just made announcement on the intercom and they were like ladies and gentlemen, we just have been informed of the twin towers were hit. We're sending everyone home for the day," he said.



"What was going through your mind hearing that,?" WFMY News 2 reporter Giselle Thomas asked.



"As a kid we didn't know what to think, what to do," Frierson replied.

September 11th means something to everyone. One woman says we need to remember the lessons about unity we learned that day.

"These days everybody's fighting, we all should respect each other. We are all Americans," Abato said.



The people we spoke too say they observe 9/11 in different ways but they always pause to remember.

