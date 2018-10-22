HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) - A late Triad school teacher's death hurt a community, but she still has a positive impact at Allen Jay Elementary School.

Allen Jay teacher Meghan White was named one of five winners of the Rack Room Shoes Real Teacher of the Year Contest, a national competition among select teachers nominated for their work in the classroom and community. White died from cancer-related causes in September, but her dedication to the craft helped the school get a $10,000 computer lab grant as part of the winnings.

Meghan's family attended an assembly at the school Monday where they accepted the award on her behalf. Meghan's family will also get 'free shoes for a year' from Rack Room.

"Meghan was passionate about teaching, learning and serving all students," said Carla Flores-Ballesteros, Principal of Allen Jay Elementary School. "She was dedicated and loved what she did. We were very fortunate to have her at Allen Jay for many years. Meghan always wanted to help others and this is no exception. This gift that we are receiving in Meghan's name is a beautiful gift she left us to continue serving all students at Allen Jay.”

Meghan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

The money will be used at the school's discretion to upgrade technology and enhance learning.

