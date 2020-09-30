Triad teen raising $1,700 for her 17th birthday to replenish her church's food pantry

Usually, you are thinking about yourself for your birthday. Zoe Mitchell, however, wants to give back to her community

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A soon to be 17-year-old is using her birthday as a way to raise money to fill her church's food pantry.

Zoe Mitchell attends Jamestown Presbyterian Church (JPC). The church typically hands out about 10 boxes of non-perishable food a week. But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Thanksgiving and Christmas on the way, Mitchell said the church will need more food.

"We are running low on food in the food pantry, so I thought this would be a good way to replenish our food pantry and just get out into the community and be like hey we’re getting food and all that stuff," Mitchell said.

So instead of gifts, Mitchell is asking folks to donate $17 or $17 worth of groceries to the JPC Pantry. Her goal is to raise $1,700 or that much worth of non-persihable goods by her birthday this Saturday.

"I decided this year I was like I need to do something that's going to help other people and not just help myself so I talked to my mom about this and she was kind of helping me work through some ideas that would be good to help and reach out into the community," Mitchell said.

On Saturday, Oct. 3rd, Mitchell and her parents are asking those who want to support the project to stop by the church at 1804 Guilford College Road between 12 pm-2 pm.

You can drop off your non-perishable food and/or monetary donation then. Mitchell said there will also be cupcakes!

Checks can be made out to the church, you are asked to write "Zoe's Birthday Project" in the memo section. You can also donate online by heading clicking here and selecting Outreach-Zoey's Project under the fund tab.