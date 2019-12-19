BURLINGTON, N.C. — Crews brought in cranes to setup two bridges at the Burlington Arboretum. They city has spent the last several months upgrading the 11 acre area.

They city posted a time lapse video on Facebook on Wednesday.

The cranes came in hauling both bridges through the air and into their new homes.

The first bridge is near Church Street. The second bridge is near Central Avenue.

The bridges are part of a larger makeover for the Burlington Arboretum. It includes a tribute to military members past, present and future.