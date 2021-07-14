Emmanuel Moseley and Sam Hunt go back to their roots to put together a back-to-school drive at Falkener Elementary School.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two former Dudley Panthers are teaming back up as the countdown to back to school gets underway.

The names Emmanuel Moseley and Sam Hunt are etched in the record books at Dudley high.

Now, you can find Moseley locking UP NFL wide receivers on Sundays for the San Francisco 49ers, and after a great basketball career at North Carolina A&T and NC State, Hunt is an assistant coach for the Aggies.

However, today was all about the kids of Greensboro and how this dynamic duo is giving back to the city they call home.

Their mission, not to win a game, but to give out school supplies to kids of their hometown.

Emmanuel Moseley once was just a kid from East Greensboro with a dream. Now, he's living that dream.

Not just on Sundays when he's guarding some of the best athletes in the world, but days like today where he's giving back to the future generations of dreamers.

"I want to be a positive impact on them so they can look at me and say, 'He chased his dream so I can do the same.'"

The Moseley Legacy Foundation put together a back-to-school drive at Emmanuel's old elementary school so the kids can make sure they have all the materials they need to be successful this fall.

Moseley even called his high school teammate and Triad basketball legend Sam Hunt to help inspire the youth.