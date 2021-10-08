A community block party in Greensboro is offering students clothes, backpacks and other supplies before they go back to school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two local organizations have come together to host a back-to-school block party for the city of Greensboro this upcoming weekend.

The Light Group and Reach One Love All are two groups that focus on mentoring our youth here in the Triad.

So what's a better way to help make sure all our kids are ready for school than by pooling resources and putting on an event in the heart of East Greensboro.

The Light Group Greensboro has one mission. To make sure every child in our area feels loved, and there is no better way to do that than by making sure the youth have whatever they need to be successful in school.

Mikhail Stephens along with his twin brother Michael, and their childhood friend Orlando Hatfield are the founders of Reach One Love All.

Mikhail went into detail about how this event will look. "We gone have a clothes giveaway, donations are given out, fully loaded backpacks, they'll be food, games, and giveaways. Just to get the community together since we've already been through so much."

There also will be face painting, games, and crafts for the kids to enjoy their last weekend of summer.