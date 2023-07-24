Two-time Major winner Justin Thomas joins Wyndham Championship

Justin Thomas is a 15-time PGA Tour winner who is currently 75th in FedExCup points and 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two-time Major winner Justin Thomas will play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced Monday.

The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for August 2-6 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

Thomas won the PGA Championship in 2017 and again last season. He is a 15-time PGA Tour winner who is currently 75th in FedExCup points and 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

A former number one player in the world, Thomas represented the United States in the Ryder Cup twice, and the Presidents Cup three times including the 2022 event in Charlotte.

He is making his fourth Wyndham Championship start and his first since 2016.

Thomas is no stranger to Sedgefield Country Club. He won the 2009 AJGA Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey and claimed an exemption into the Wyndham Championship as its AJGA champion.

"We are always ecstatic when Justin plays the Wyndham Championship," executive director Mark Brazil said. "Justin is one of the biggest stars on the PGA Tour, and he's a player every tournament wants in their field."

Thomas was 16 years old when he made his PGA tour debut that year, firing an opening 65 followed by a two-over-par 72 to become the third-youngest player to make the 36-hole cut in PGA Tour history.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.