GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro announced it will close its two Disaster Relief Centers this week.

The Peeler Recreation Center location closed Wednesday and the Willow Oaks Community Center location is closing at noon on Friday, May 4, after more than a week of operations after the April 15 tornado.

The city says it will be focusing on long-term recovery efforts.

Occupants of homes that were affected by the tornado are being contacted by the city as it waits decisions from state and federal agencies for financial support.

Residents seeking financial help to secure housing can reach out to the Greensboro Housing Coalition at 336-691-9521 and the City’s Neighborhood Development Department at 336-373-2349.

Other financial assistance is available through the Red Cross which will be at the Willow Oaks Community Center until noon on Friday, May 4. After this time, the Red Cross is open at its 1501 Yanceyville St. location.

PHOTOS: Tornado Relief Efforts Still Available To Victims Two Weeks Later

According to Crystal Black of the East Greensboro Community Collective, the most valuable resource at this time is volunteer work and monetary donations for long-term relief efforts for those affected.

The Interactive Resource Center, which distributed donations to Peeler and Willow Oaks, is no longer accepting material donations, says Director of Community Engagement Kristina Singleton. Monetary donations are still accepted.

The IRC still has some non-perishable food, bottled water, clothes, hygiene products and cleaning supplies available for those in need.

Monetary donations for tornado relief can also be made to our #2Cares partner, United Way.

Mount Zion Baptist Church is taking the remainder of its donations to New Light Missionary Baptist Church for distribution.

Here is a list of locations that are both accepting and distributing donations for victims of the tornado:

East Market Seventh-Day Adventist Church 1800 East Market Street On Thursday, May 3, between 9 am and 11 am, tornado victims can stop by the church's gym and get what they need. This drive is in partnership with Second Harvest Food bank.

New Jerusalem Cathedral Annex 1606 Phillips Ave Contact: Armina Swittenburg, 336-392-3277 Open from 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday 12 p.m. Lunch and 6 p.m. dinner served daily. For daily updates on services and resources available visit their Relief Fund Facebook page.

Mt. Olive AME Zion Church 2123 McConnell Rd. Contact: Janice Holt, 336-327-7199 Open 12-3 pm Tuesdays through Fridays

Genesis Baptist Church 2182 E. Bessemer Ave. Contact: Rev. Calvin Foster, 336-587-7318 Open 10 am to 2 pm, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church 1417 Huffine Mill Road Open 10 am to 4 pm until Friday, May 4.

New Light Missionary Baptist Church 1105 Willow Rd. Contact: Tonja Fant, 336-478-7417 Open 8 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Fridays

Salvation Army Food Pantry 1311 S. Eugene St. Open 9 am to noon, Mondays through Fridays

Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry 305 W. Gate City Blvd. Open 9:30 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays

St. Mary’s Catholic Church 812 Duke St. Contact: Becky Dubois, 336-705-4805 Open from 10 am to 3 pm Wednesdays and Fridays

The Islamic Center of Greensboro 2023 16th St. Contact: Moussa Issifou, 336-255-1870 Open from 2-5 pm on Friday, May 4 and from 9-5 pm on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6

