GREENSBORO, N.C. – The City of Greensboro announced it will close its two Disaster Relief Centers this week.
The Peeler Recreation Center location closed Wednesday and the Willow Oaks Community Center location is closing at noon on Friday, May 4, after more than a week of operations after the April 15 tornado.
The city says it will be focusing on long-term recovery efforts.
Occupants of homes that were affected by the tornado are being contacted by the city as it waits decisions from state and federal agencies for financial support.
Residents seeking financial help to secure housing can reach out to the Greensboro Housing Coalition at 336-691-9521 and the City’s Neighborhood Development Department at 336-373-2349.
Other financial assistance is available through the Red Cross which will be at the Willow Oaks Community Center until noon on Friday, May 4. After this time, the Red Cross is open at its 1501 Yanceyville St. location.
According to Crystal Black of the East Greensboro Community Collective, the most valuable resource at this time is volunteer work and monetary donations for long-term relief efforts for those affected.
The Interactive Resource Center, which distributed donations to Peeler and Willow Oaks, is no longer accepting material donations, says Director of Community Engagement Kristina Singleton. Monetary donations are still accepted.
The IRC still has some non-perishable food, bottled water, clothes, hygiene products and cleaning supplies available for those in need.
Monetary donations for tornado relief can also be made to our #2Cares partner, United Way.
Mount Zion Baptist Church is taking the remainder of its donations to New Light Missionary Baptist Church for distribution.
Here is a list of locations that are both accepting and distributing donations for victims of the tornado:
- East Market Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1800 East Market Street
On Thursday, May 3, between 9 am and 11 am, tornado victims can stop by the church's gym and get what they need. This drive is in partnership with Second Harvest Food bank.
- New Jerusalem Cathedral Annex
1606 Phillips Ave
Contact: Armina Swittenburg, 336-392-3277
Open from 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Saturday
12 p.m. Lunch and 6 p.m. dinner served daily.
For daily updates on services and resources available visit their Relief Fund Facebook page.
- Mt. Olive AME Zion Church
2123 McConnell Rd.
Contact: Janice Holt, 336-327-7199
Open 12-3 pm Tuesdays through Fridays
- Genesis Baptist Church
2182 E. Bessemer Ave.
Contact: Rev. Calvin Foster, 336-587-7318
Open 10 am to 2 pm, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
- Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church
1417 Huffine Mill Road
Open 10 am to 4 pm until Friday, May 4.
- New Light Missionary Baptist Church
1105 Willow Rd.
Contact: Tonja Fant, 336-478-7417
Open 8 am to 7 pm, Mondays through Fridays
- Salvation Army Food Pantry
1311 S. Eugene St.
Open 9 am to noon, Mondays through Fridays
- Greensboro Urban Ministry Food Pantry
305 W. Gate City Blvd.
Open 9:30 am to 4 pm, Mondays through Fridays
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church
812 Duke St.
Contact: Becky Dubois, 336-705-4805
Open from 10 am to 3 pm Wednesdays and Fridays
- The Islamic Center of Greensboro
2023 16th St.
Contact: Moussa Issifou, 336-255-1870
Open from 2-5 pm on Friday, May 4 and from 9-5 pm on Saturday, May 5 and Sunday, May 6