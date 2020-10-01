GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's a new officer at the UNC-Greensboro Police Department. He's got fur, four legs and a tail. Yup, we're talking about a K9 officer.

He's the latest addition to the department, replacing K9 Tink who retired last year.

They've got five names in mind: Arlo, Charlie, Dobby, Gru and Vinny. The department wants you to decide what to name him.

UNCG Police set up an online poll to bring in the votes. Make your choice now.

