Kindergartners greet first responders with songs in ‘Parade of Joy’

Union Cross Elementary School students sang and waved at family, friends, fire fighters, and law enforcement officers.
Credit: Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — In Kernersville, Union Cross Elementary School students participated in a parade of joy!

Today was pajama day! So kindergarten students, who have been attending school in-person, and teachers lined up outside in their festive pajamas for a sing along! 

Credit: Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

They sang carols to family, friends, members of the Forsyth County Sheriffs Department and Winston-Salem fire fighters. 

It was definitely a parade of joy!

