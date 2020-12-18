Kindergartners greet first responders with songs in ‘Parade of Joy’

Union Cross Elementary School students sang and waved at family, friends, fire fighters, and law enforcement officers.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — In Kernersville, Union Cross Elementary School students participated in a parade of joy!

Today was pajama day! So kindergarten students, who have been attending school in-person, and teachers lined up outside in their festive pajamas for a sing along!

They sang carols to family, friends, members of the Forsyth County Sheriffs Department and Winston-Salem fire fighters.