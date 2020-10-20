"We really are stronger when we are together" | Local non-profit finds way to connect community during Halloween

United Way of Greater Greensboro canceled their annual Trunk-or-Treat event for the health and safety of families, so they came up with an alternative

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United Way of Greater Greensboro's Trunk-or-Treat event was canceled this year because of the pandemic. The annual event is typically one of the largest in the area.

"So we are of course disappointed that we can't be in person this year for our annual trunk-or-treat, which has become a beloved community event," said Marketing and Communications Director Lauren Forbis.

Instead, the organization's Young Leaders Cabinet came up with a way for community members to give back with this year's Kits for Kids drive.

The event is open to the community, anyone can assemble a kits and drop it off at the United Way through this week between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. everyday.

"Members of our community, from their neighborhood to their offices, have been collecting kits for kids, which have a variety of different items for children," said Forbis. Anyone can build kits with a coloring book, crayons, chalk, a healthy snack, a piece of candy, toothbrush, toothpaste hand sanitizer, or other items.

The drive is set up as an easy way for families to pick up supplies, by offering multiple locations for kit pickup.

United Way's Young Leaders Cabinet is made up of young professionals passionate about ending poverty, according to Forbis.

"Our Young Leaders Cabinet is aware that this is a difficult time for a lot of families who are adjusting to virtual school and just the state of our new reality," Forbis said about the Young Leaders in charge of the Kits for Kids drive.

Forbis adds she hopes the Kits for Kids drive reminds families that the community cares, "Our community is made up of so many people from so many varieties of backgrounds and we really are stronger when we are together."

Kits will be delivered to community partners, and will be available for pick up at several Greensboro Public Library branches.