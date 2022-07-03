23 students from UVA spend their spring break week giving back to Greensboro families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think of spring break you probably think of parties on the beach, going on vacation, or just enjoying the time away from school. However, that doesn't apply to the Chi Alpha Service Group from the University of Virginia (UVA).

This group made up of 23 students is using their spring break to volunteer right here in Guilford County.

Chi Alpha partnered with Community Housing Solutions here in Greensboro to find the people who could benefit most from their time. Gene Brown is the Executive Director for Community Housing Solutions, he told us that he's just ecstatic to have the students back.

"This week we're working with 23 students and leaders from the University of Virginia Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship. We're repairing homes in Greensboro through community housing solutions. AT this job site we're replacing a roof that had a tarp on it and leaking was leaking for water damage."

This is an annual program, but it's the group's first year back since 2020, right before the pandemic started. Isaac Stapleton, one of the UVA students told me the group's mission is simple, service before self.

"We believe in Christ's sacrifice for us and the way he gave himself for us to save us from our sins. So along those lines, we want to serve to glorify him.

Kayla Concepcion, is a Junior at UVA. She told me it feels so great for their group to be able to help people in need.