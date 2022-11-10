"Unleash your Hope": Greensboro Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with new art exhibit

The exhibit features work from Latinx artists in the Triad and North Carolina.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Public Library is inviting the public to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special art exhibit. Wes Parker is a library associate at the Hemphill Branch Library. He said the exhibit features work from Latinx artists in the Triad and North Carolina.

“I just felt like Greensboro has such a vibrant and growing Latino population as well as the Triad and I just thought this was something we could do to showcase the talents of local Latino artists and educate the community on the importance of Latino residents here in Greensboro and the Triad,” Parker said.”

The exhibit is titled "Unleash Your Hope." A mix of watercolor, metal, textile art, and ceramics can be found at the main library entrance of the Hemphill Branch Library.

“I just felt like with the uncertainty of things today and the way a lot of people are feeling, we have this decisiveness that's happening,” Parker said. “I just want us to latch on to that idea of hope and how small displays of hope can help us get through and just have that hope that we can all unite.”



The artists featured include:

Lina Fernández Giraldo

Gabriela Costas

Verónica Grossi

Kasandra Hart