Trash and clothes left at Center City Park, lead to rising homeless concerns in Greensboro

City leaders were recently asked to address issues of trash and clothing left behind at Center City Park and behind a popular business on Gate City Blvd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Homelessness is on the rise in the Triad and it's being found in more prevalent places.

Emails recently sent to city leaders claim more people are sleeping in very busy areas of Greensboro, leaving trash and belongings behind.

According to emails sent to city leaders, homelessness is becoming more prominent at Center City Park, on Elm Street.

On Thursday afternoon, we found several bags and suitcases abandoned at the park.

According to emails sent to Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Gate City Boulevard is another area of concern.

Emails said homeless camps have been set up behind Denny's restaurant near the intersection of Holden Road.

Bernita Sims, Executive Director for the Welfare Reform Liaison Project, said her team has increased their presence in the city to help provide more resources.

"We have agencies that have street outreach teams. So, what they do is go out on the highways and byways, Center City Park; they look at this and they try to determine why are these people here. What can we do to affect the situation? How do we get them the help that they need?" Sims said.

Sims said Greensboro is also seeing more people facing homelessness come to the Triad, from as far away as Florida, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

She said they are coming here hoping of having access to resources that may be scarce, elsewhere.

That is leaving organizations like hers to get creative when it comes to housing and employment.

"They're being told by friends that they have in this area that 'If you come here, chances are I can help you or get you more help than what you're going to receive where you are.' So as a result of that, they come. But again, it's not as simple as it sounds, because our problem has grown exponentially," said Sims.

Susan Schwartz is the Executive Director of The Cemala Foundation and was very involved with the design, construction, and fundraising for Center City Park.

In an email, she said "Leftover food, plates, cups, and clothing strewn about take away from enjoyment of the park. Sadly, there are issues too around people hanging out and being disruptive. We want everyone to enjoy the park, but these conditions take away from that enjoyment."

As for resolving those issues, an email from Assistant City Manager Nathaniel Davis said, Greensboro police will increase patrols in the area, along with the Behavioral Health Response Team(BHRT), city crews will also dispose of trash and unattended items and Downtown Parks Inc. security staff are also working to address the issues."

Sims said it will take everyone, from activists to city leaders and citizens, to make a big difference in the community.