North Carolina veteran presented with refurbished SUV

The event was held by the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program along with car donor Allstate and repair partner Caliber Collision.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina veteran now has a new set of wheels.

The National Auto Body Council, Allstate and Caliber Collision hosted an event on Wednesday, Sept. 15, and presented Army veteran Candice Andrews-Fisher a 2014 Toyota Rav4.

The vehicle was donated by Allstate and refurbished by Caliber Collision of Matthews.

Veterans Bridge Homes selected Andrews-Fisher, who served as a specialist in the Army 14th MP Brigade from 2001-2006, for her efforts to regain her independence after being homeless, re-establish stable housing, care for her five children and return to work. The gift of reliable transportation will provide her the ability to continue this path to personal achievement.

"It means a lot to me not to have to go through the rigmarole or event locating a vehicle, go through the process of a buying a vehicle, it causes a lot of anxiety in people so not having to go through the process is helpful," said Andrews-Fisher.

Andrews-Fisher said one of the first places she planned to go in her new car is going to the beach with her kids.

According to a news release from the company, NABC Recycled Rides® is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the NABC Recycled Rides® program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council® have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

The presentation was held at the Hilton Charlotte University Place during the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) CONNEX Conference.

