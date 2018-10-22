GREENSBORO (WFMY) - Service, commitment and courage are all common traits of service members. Every November, those across the country extend their gratitude to these noble men and women.

Veterans don't ask for a ton, but we commonly recognize them through big gestures and simple thank yous in the form of a parade, a reception or just a hot meal.

We've made a list of events and freebies for veterans in the Triad ahead of Veterans Day:

Services and Programs

A special Veterans Day ceremony will be held on Nov. 11 at the Carolina Field of Honor (Triad Park) at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be open to the public. The keynote speaker will be Mark Mortensen, author and World War I historian. Mortensen will speak on "The 100th Anniversary Of Armistice Day." The ceremony will feature color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. For more information, visit www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

HARRY Veterans Community Outreach will hold the Veterans Day "After The Parade Open House" to serve lunch and hand out gift bags for service members. The event will be held at 897 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem on Saturday, Nov. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. Proof of service is required to get gift bags. Davidson County Senior Services invites all Davidson County veterans 55 and older and their spouse to a free reception in their honor on Friday, Nov. 9. The "Honoring Our Heroes" reception will be held at First Baptist Church in Lexington from noon to 2 p.m. Lunch will be served. Preregistration is required by Nov. 5. To register, call (336) 242-2290 or email stefanie.poore@davidsoncountync.gov. The 100th Anniversary of the official end of World War I will be commemorated with a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Wrenn-Miller Park in Jamestown Sunday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will include a flag raising, a wreath laying, a flag retirement ceremony and more. Randleman High School will have its annual Veterans Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. in the school gym. All local veterans are welcome to attend. Veterans and their guests who plan to attend are asked to let the school know at (336) 498-2682. The Yadkin County Veterans Council will present a special program to honor all veterans on Monday, Nov. 12 at Yadkin County Park (behind the YMCA) at 11 a.m.The Alamance County Veterans Day parade will be Saturday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. and go down Parker Street and Main Street in Graham. The Veterans Day Festival will follow the parade. The King American Legion Post 290 and Stokes County Arts Council will host a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Sunday, Nov. 11 at King Central Park, 302 Kirby Road in King. The festivities begin at 1:25 p.m. at the park amphitheater with a patriotic music prelude presented by the West Stokes High School Band under the direction of Ms. Lorena Schakel, followed at 2 p.m. with the Posting of Colors by the American Legion Post 290 Honor Guard.

Deals and Offers

On Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will be honoring military veterans by offering a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Crafted Coffee beverage, such as the signature Goo Goo Cluster Latte, Vanilla Latte, Caramel Latte and more, at all 656 store locations nationwide. On Military Appreciation Night at Golden Corral, any persons who have served in the U.S. military are invited to a complimentary dinner buffet and beverage. This year, the 18th Annual Military Appreciation Night will be Monday, Nov. 12.Veterans and active duty military personnel can enjoy a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any Sheetz convenience store on Sunday, Nov. 11. Sheetz locations with car washes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military with a military ID or proof of service. Veterans can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny's on Monday, Nov. 12 from 5 a.m. to noon. The offer is valid for dine-in only and those participating must show a military ID.Red Robin is giving veterans and active duty military members a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries at participating restaurants on Sunday, Nov. 11. American Family Care Urgent Care Facilities will give a free flu shot to any veteran (with ID) on Sunday, Nov. 11.

