Virtual learning has been great during the pandemic, but could it mean an end for snow days?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With most schools across the nation moving to virtual learning in 2020, the question that remains is, what's going to happen to snow days?

Growing up snow days were some of the best days of the year for many people. Now schools are easily able to switch over to the virtual format they've been using for close to a year now.

Here in the Triad, many districts have gone back to the traditional in person schooling. However, when the radar showed a potential for a wintery mix, most districts quickly switched back to the virtual format without issue.