Virtual talent show benefits St. Jude Children's Hospital

More than 30 kids around the country will participate, including 12-year-old Evan Metz of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Twelve-year-old Evan Metz looks forward to competing in his school talent show every year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic this year’s show was put on hold.

“It’s just something I’ve always done,” Evan said.

“My dad was in a band when he was younger and so I’ve always loved music.”

Evan thought it was curtains closed until his mother Suzie Metz stumbled upon a Facebook post.

In February, a friend in Topsail Beach posted a video of her daughter with an idea to cheer kids up during the pandemic.

“She decided to do a virtual talent show and have the proceeds go to St. Jude and I presented it to Evan and he was like ‘yea I’d love to do it’ and it kind of went from there,” Suzie Metz said.

Ella’s Virtual Talent Show will air live on Facebook on April 29 with more than 30 kids from different states participating.

Participants submitted videos with various talents.

Evan submitted a video of him singing Cigarette Daydreams by Cage the Elephant.

“I think it gives people stuff to do, something to look forward to and it makes people happy at St. Jude and the people that get to do the talent show knowing they’re doing something good for the world,” Evan said.

According to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital website, Ella’s Virtual Talent show has a goal of raising $4,000 for child cancer research with more than $2,000 already raised.

“I mean it makes me feel good just knowing there’s someone out there that needs help and we’re trying to help them,” Evan said.

The show airs April 29 at 7 p.m. on Facebook.