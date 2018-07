ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC -- Don't miss this! Cone Health cancer patients got the gift of warmth.

Subaru of America and the 'Leukemia and Lymphoma Society' delivered 70 blankets and arts and crafts kits to patients at the Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Many cancer patients have trouble staying warm after treatment - so the blankets make a difference. Patients can use the arts and crafts kits to pass the time during treatment.

