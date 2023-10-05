Wake County deputy honored in Ned Byrd’s case

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Devin Richardson never left Ned Byrd’s family after he was killed while on duty.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina nonprofit honored a deputy for helping another's family.

Devin Richardson received the Garner Local Heroes Award Wednesday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office says Richardson never left Ned Byrd's family after Byrd died.

Someone shot and killed Byrd last summer. The sheriff's office says Richardson helped plan his funeral and provided much-needed emotional support to the family.

We're still waiting for the man charged in connection with his death to return to the United States.

The sheriff's office posted the following message in part of a post on Facebook:

"At no time did Deputy Richardson leave the family’s side, even putting his own personal needs aside to ensure that the family of Deputy Byrd came first. Thank you Deputy Richardson for your service. Garner Local Heroes also recognized Deputy Byrd's family and gave them a special award. We are thankful that Garner Local Heroes highlights the heroes that do so much for the communities they live and work in!"

