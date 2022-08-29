x
Community

Non-profit holds memorial drive for K9 of fallen Wake Co. Deputy Ned Byrd

A non-profit who organized the ride said the proceeds will go to caring for K9 Sasha.
Credit: Photo via WNCN
Ned Byrd and K9 Sasha

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina non-profit held a memorial ride drive for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd Sunday, according to our affiliates WNCN

An organization called Operation Fly Our Flag said the proceeds from the drive are going to benefit Deputy Byrd's K9 Sasha. 

Stickers were created and sold by the organization previously to care for Sasha. 

Deputy Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty on Aug. 11. 

Investigators said he had responded to a domestic call less than a mile away and then entered his notes into the system. They said Byrd wasn't responding to several check-in attempts. When another deputy was sent to his location, he found him shot outside his patrol car with Sasha still sitting inside. 

Sunday’s ride started at 9:11 a.m. and was led by several law enforcement agencies.

Organizers said registered vehicles were given a Deputy Byrd/Operation Fly Our Flag sticker.

Operation Fly Our Flag operates in four other states including, South Carolina, Virginia, Florida and Washington, according to a release.

Their mission is to honor those who serve and have served the country and communities by raising awareness on a national level. 

